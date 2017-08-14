× Rep. Bobby Scott holding town hall in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Virginia Congressman Bobby Scott is holding his latest town hall in Norfolk on Monday night.

The public event will provide updates on ongoing federal issues including health care, the budget and legislation moving through Congress. It will also give members of the public a chance to ask questions and provide comments.

It’s Rep. Scott’s first major public appearance since weekend violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

The town hall starts at 6:30 p.m. at Norview High School on Chesapeake Blvd.