Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: More storms, then back to the 90s

This week brings us several days of welcome dry weather. But first we must get through more showers and storms on Tuesday.

A stationary front is draped across our region right now. It will be the focus for more showers and storms tonight and on Tuesday, especially in the afternoon.

Eventually, though, that front will wash out and we will enjoy several days of dry weather.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s for the next few days.

However, ahead of an approaching cold front things will really start to heat up. We will climb into the mid-to-upper 80s on Thursday and into the lower 90s on Friday and possibly Saturday.

That cold front will also bring us a chance for scattered showers and storms on Friday, a better chance on Saturday, and perhaps more wet weather on Sunday.

However, at this point it looks like the skies will clear for the solar eclipse on Monday. Stay tuned!

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 14th

1953 Hurricane Barbara: Strong Winds Gusts Southeast Virginia, Eastern Shore

1975 F0 Tornado: Gloucester Co

2004 F1 Tornado: Brunswick Co, F0 Tornado: Chesapeake

