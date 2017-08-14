Homeland Security, FBI conducting investigation in Portsmouth’s Prentis Park neighborhood

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Federal and local law enforcement officials have blocked off streets in the Prentis Park neighborhood of Portsmouth.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security tells News 3 they are working a “targeted enforcement operation” in the area.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with several other law enforcement agencies are assisting with the operation.

This is a developing situation.

News 3 has a crew at the scene and further updates will be posted as they become available.