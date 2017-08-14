Hall of Fame golfer Ernie Els hosts ‘Els for Autism Pro-Am’ in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Professional golfer Ernie Els, a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, is in Virginia Beach to host the Els for Autism Pro-Am Invitational at the Princess Anne Country Club. The charity golf tournament benefits the Els for Autism Foundation, Ryan Owens Foundation, Families of Autistic Children in Tidewater (FACT) and the Virginia Autism Project.

The Pro-Am will commence with a 1:00pm shotgun start. Prior to the tournament, Els, a four-time major champion, will conduct a golf exhibition.

The Els for Autism Foundation was established in 2009 by Liezl and Ernie Els. The Els’ son Ben is impacted by the disorder which affects one in 68 children in the U.S. Autism is the fastest-growing serious developmental disability in the U.S. with an estimated two million individuals affected. More children will be diagnosed with autism this year than with AIDS, diabetes and cancer combined. The 2017 Els for Autism Pro-Am Invitational will generate funds not only for the work of the Els for Autism Foundation but also local autism organizations in Hampton Roads.