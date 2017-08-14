Chick-fil-A introduces first breakfast bowl

ATLANTA, Ga. – Chick-fil-A has made it acceptable to eat chicken for breakfast, but its newest addition to the menu will make doing so irresistible.

Monday saw the launch of Chick-fil-A’s new Hash Brown Scramble, the first breakfast bowl for the fast food restaurant. The Hash Brown Scramble is made with Chick-fil-A’s signature “tot” style has browns, scrambled eggs, a Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese blend and a choice of the restaurant’s famous chicken nuggets or sausage, all served with Jalapeño Salsa. It can be enjoyed in a bowl or as a burrito.

The Hash Brown Scramble joins the restaurant’s nationwide menu after successful tests in several markets in 2016 and 2017. The Hash Brown Scramble Burrito will replace the current Breakfast Burrito.

The Hash Brown Scramble bowl has 450 calories and 30 grams of protein when made with nuggets. Both the bowl and the burrito start at $3.49.

