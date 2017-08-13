Tropical Depression Eight strengthens to Tropical Storm Gert. Gert is forecast to stay east of the United States. Maximum sustained winds are 40 mph, with higher gusts. TS Gert is moving north-northwest at 10 mph. The Storm is forecast to turn toward the north tonight and then to the north-northeast on Monday night. Strengthening is forecast during the next day or two.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles northeast of the center.

TS Gert will likely give us some rough surf as it moves north-northeast.