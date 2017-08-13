Man suffers life threatening injuries in Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.

At 2:24 p.m., officers recieved a report of a gunshot wound in the 5600 block of Summit Arch.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police are searching the area for a black male driving a white sedan with out of state license plates, possibly New York tags.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Download the News 3 app for updates.