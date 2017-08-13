Man suffers life threatening injuries in Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.
At 2:24 p.m., officers recieved a report of a gunshot wound in the 5600 block of Summit Arch.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
Police are searching the area for a black male driving a white sedan with out of state license plates, possibly New York tags.
If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
36.858367 -76.172866