× First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers and storms to start the work week

More showers and storms followed by a little bit of sunshine. Continuing with an unsettled weather pattern.

Mostly dry conditions this evening as a cold front lingers to our south. The front will push back north overnight increasing our chance for some showers. Lows tonight in the lower 70s. Keep those umbrellas handy!

Scattered showers and possible storms as low pressure moves along the frontal system. Highs in the lower 80s. More showers and storms on Tuesday as pieces of energy ride along the front. Looks drier for Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm. High pressure will build in on Thursday with drier conditions and temperatures in the mid 80s.

Showers and storms return for the end of the week as a cold front moves in. Temperatures will begin to trend a bit warmer in the mid and upper 80s.

We are keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Gert. Gert is forecast to stay east of the U.S. The only impact the storm could have on the east coast is the increased risk of rip currents.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of scattered showers and storms (30%). Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: E around 5 mph.

Monday: Scattered showers and possible afternoon storms (50%). Highs in the lower 80s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Monday night: A chance of showers and storms (25%). Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: S around 5 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Eight strengthens to Tropical Storm Gert. Gert is forecast to stay east of the United States. Maximum sustained winds are 40 mph, with higher gusts. TS Gert is moving north-northwest at 10 mph. The Storm is forecast to turn toward the north tonight and then to the north-northeast on Monday night. Strengthening is forecast during the next day or two.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles northeast of the center.

TS Gert will likely give us some rough surf as it moves north-northeast.

5:00 PM EDT Sun Aug 13

Location: 28.1°N 71.7°W

Moving: NNW at 10 mph

Min pressure: 1011 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

