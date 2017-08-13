2017 Redskins training camp – Day 18

RICHMOND, Va. – That’s a wrap in Richmond.

Sunday, the Redskins conduct their 22nd and final public practice of training camp 2017. The team will also hold a walkthrough in the morning prior to the 3:00pm afternoon workout.

“We’re going to specialize certain categories as far as practice is concerned,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Saturday. “We’ll work on some third-down periods, some blitz pickups. Obviously we have to press ourselves in that regard. We weren’t very good on blitz pickups. That’s one area. You know, that’s the good thing about playing a game. You can really start to put a bulls-eye on certain areas/situations in football that you need work on and third down is one of them. Obviously we can always work on red zone, but some special situation work will be good for us for the next week or two.”

News 3, Hampton Roads’ home of the Redskins, is covering camp start to finish and will have coverage Sunday on air and online.