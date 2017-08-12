Help choose the cover model for the 2018 Magic Mutt calendar!

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk SPCA needs your help choosing a cover model for the 2018 Magic Mutt calendar cover!

Fourteen men are up for the honor and each model is featured with an animal who was up for adoption at the time of the photo sessions.

Choose your favorite photo by making a minimum $1 donation per vote. Voting ends on September 3 at 11:59 p.m.

Click here to cast your vote.

