Regent University approves new College of Healthcare Sciences

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Regent University Board of Trustees approved the creation of a new College of Healthcare Sciences that will open in fall 2018.

“Career growth in health-related fields is expanding explosively and demand for quality healthcare graduates is three times that of other fields,” said Robertson. “Regent’s record 10,000 student enrollment growth is due in part to our strategic investment in new healthcare programs. By adding a stand alone College of Healthcare Sciences, we will build upon this exponential growth trajectory by offering some of the most in-demand programs in the nation over the coming years.”

When the college opens in fall of 2018, it will include a new School of Nursing that will offer clinical and online degree programs.

“Our goal is to provide students with the highest quality clinical learning experiences to supplement classroom learning while also serving our regional healthcare organizations,” added Robertson. “Developing healthcare professionals has never been more critical in our nation and it is part of our mission to serve communities in Virginia and beyond.”

Regent’s current healthcare degree programs will be moved under the new College, which will offer:

B.S.N. (Bachelor of Science in Nursing)

M.S.N. (Master of Science in Nursing)

D.N.P. (Doctor of Nursing Practice)

M.S., Healthcare Informatics

M.S., Healthcare Administration

Programs planned for 2019 include:

N.P. (Nurse Practitioner)

B.S., Public Health

M.S., Public Health

M.S., Physical Therapy and/or D.P.T. (Doctor of Physical Therapy)

M.S., Occupational Therapy and/or O.T.D. (Occupational Therapy Doctor)

Additional programs in development for 2019 and beyond include: Medical Records Administration, Phlebotomy, and Radiology.

Regent is currently searching for a dean.