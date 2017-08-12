Family holds cookout in Newport News to support local law enforcement

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News family went above and beyond to support local law enforcement.

Shawney Cheeseman, Norman Cheeseman and Atiba Harris set up a grill and held a cookout to support officers, according to the Newport News Police Department’s Facebook page.

They held signs that read “Support your local law enforcement with peace-n-unity. Please overcome.”

It’s the second year in a row that the family has done this in support of the law enforcement community.

The Newport News Police Department expressed their gratitude to the family and said the burgers and hot dogs were awesome!