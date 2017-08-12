Colonial Williamsburg offering special deals for annual pass members, guests 50 and older

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Colonial Williamsburg is offering special ticket deals for select pass members and guests ages 50 and older.

Annual, collegiate and good neighbor pass members can purchase single-day adult and youth tickets for up to 10 friends and relatives at 50 percent off through the “Bring a Friend” offer now through August 31.

Guests ages 50 and older will get unlimited visits through the end of the year for the price of a single-day ticket through the “Pay for a Day” offer available through October 31.

A Colonial Williamsburg ticket allows guests to visit more than 40 historic sites, trades, homes, gardens and the art museums. Single-day tickets usually cost $40.99 for adults and $20.49 for youths ages 6-12.

For the “Bring a Friend” special offer, pass members and friends and family must be present and show a current adult annual, collegiate or good neighbor pass. Guests can’t purchase a member pass and discounted friend and family tickets on the same day.

The “Pay for a Day” offer is available to guests ages 50 and older. Guests must present a valid ID to receive the discount.

The discounts are available at the following locations: the Colonial Williamsburg Regional Visitor Center, the Lumber House Ticket Office, William Pitt Store and Merchants Square Ticket Office. Offers cannot be combined with any other discounts.

More information is available online at colonialwilliamsburg.com/specialoffers.