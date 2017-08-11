The Locker Room Show | August 11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award winning Locker Room Show, Adam Winkler and Mitch Brown recap the Redskins' preseason-opening defeat at Baltimore. In a report from M&T Bank Stadium, Mitch explains why Kirk Cousins calls the defeat a "wake-up call".

Plus, Wink sits down one-on-one with Captain Kirk. As the only station in Hampton Roads to sitdown with the Redskins QB, Wink asks Cousins what he would be doing if he wasn't playing football. Plus, could Kirk be a resident of Hampton Roads one day?