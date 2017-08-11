‘Skins scoop: Wink goes 1-on-1 with Kirk Cousins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - A broken record.

Last season, quarterback Kirk Cousins broke Redskins records for attempts, completions and passing yards. Since then, Cousins just sounds like a broken record.

Daily, whether it's fans or reporters, Captain Kirk is asked about his ongoing contract saga.

News 3, Hampton Roads' home of the Redskins, is the only station in this market to sitdown 1-on1 with the 'Skins signal caller. Sports Director Adam Winkler starts the conversation, where else? With the contract.

But Wink goes on to learn what Cousins would change about the past year, what he would be doing if he wasn't playing football and how familiar Kirk is with Hampton Roads.