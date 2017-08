RICHMOND, Va. – Redskins linebacker Trent Murphy was already scheduled to miss the first four games of the 2017 season as he serves his NFL suspension. Now, he’ll miss the entire season after suffering a torn ACL in last night’s preseason opener.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Murphy will serve his four game suspension while on Injured Reserve.

In 2016, the 6′ 5″ Murphy recorded a career-high nine sacks and 27 tackles.

#Redskins OLB Trent Murphy suffered a torn ACL, per @MikeGarafolo & me, based on initial MRI. Already suspended 4 games, now out for 2017. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 11, 2017