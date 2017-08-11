Late Redskins star Sean Taylor to be inducted into Miami football Ring of Honor

CORAL GABLES, Fla – Five of the greatest players in University of Miami football history are set to be inducted into the Hurricanes’ Ring of Honor this season.

Michael Irvin, Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Warren Sapp and Sean Taylor will be recognized for their brilliant careers during the Hurricanes’ game against Georgia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium set for Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.

A Miami Hurricanes legend who passed away in 2007, Taylor led the nation in interceptions in his final season in 2003 and set a Miami record by returning three of those picks for scores. Taylor, who was selected in the first round by Washington in the 2004 NFL Draft, was a consensus All-American in 2003, a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award and was named the 2003 BIG East Defensive Player of the Year. He ranks fifth at Miami in career interceptions (14) and second in interception return yards (306), won a national championship in 2001 and made two Pro Bowls with the Redkins before his tragic passing.

All five inductees are members of the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame, while both Irvin and Sapp are also members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The group of five Hurricanes will bring the total of Ring of Honor inductees to 23, as they join Class of 1997 inductees Jim Dooley, Ted Hendricks, Georgia Mira and Vinny Testaverde, Class of 1999 inductees Ottis Anderson, Don Bosseler, Bernie Kosar and Burgess Owens, Class of 2008 inductees Edgerrin James, Jim Kelly, Cortez Kennedy, Jim Otto and Gino Torretta, Class of 2009 inductees Bennie Blades, Eddie Dunn and Steve Walsh, and Class of 2014 inductees Jerome Brown and Russell Maryland.