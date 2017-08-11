× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain moving in for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Get ready for a cloudy and soggy stretch… The stationary front that has lingered to our south over the past few days will lift north today. At the same time an area of low pressure will slide along the front. We will see mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms. Rain chances will increase for the afternoon and evening hours. A heavy downpour is possible but severe storms are not expected. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s this afternoon with light SE winds.

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms will continue this weekend as a cold front moves in and stalls out. A few showers are possible Saturday morning but rain and storm chances will increase by midday and through the afternoon. Severe storms are not expected but very heavy rain is possible. Many locations could see over 2” of rain. Rain chances will drop a bit for Sunday as the front lingers to our south.

Our stretch of clouds and rain will continue for the first half of next week. Clouds will clear out on Wednesday and rain chances will drop for the second half of the week. High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Lows in the low 70. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

We are watching two areas…

An area of disturbed weather a couple of hundred miles north of the northern Leeward Islands. While upper-level winds are forecast to become more favorable for development by the weekend, dry air aloft could limit the system’s thunderstorm activity, making the overall environment only marginally conducive.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

A weak and elongated area of low pressure is centered just northeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida. Significant development is not anticipated but this system could bring locally heavy rains to portions of Florida as it moves NW during the next day or two.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 11th

1999 Severe Thunderstorms: East Central Virginia – Hail 1.00″-2.00″

2001 F0 Tornado: Newport News

