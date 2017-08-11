Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott suspended six games

DALLAS, Texas – The NFL announced Friday that Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games.

Elliot violated the league’s personal-conduct policy, according to a release from the NFL. He was under a year-long investigation based around domestic violence accusations.

The accusations came from Tiffany Thompson who told authorities she was his former girlfriend.

22-year-old Elliot has denied Thompson’s accusations and the NFL said he has the right to appeal their decision.

Elliot’s suspension is based on the league’s investigation. Thompson told police Elliot assaulted her on five occasions in one week in 2016, according to the Columbus (Ohio) City Attorney’s Office.

