We meet an MMA fighter getting ready for a title bout this weekend on Coat Live

NORFOLK, Va - Christy Tyquiengco is a 3rd degree Black Belt in TKD and will be competing for a title in 115lbs division at SFL - 30, presented by Spartyka Fight League at the Ted Constant Center in Norfolk, Saturday, August 12th. Called "TKO For The TA-TAs," the mixed martial arts (MMA) event will also raise money to fight breast cancer. Information is also available online at www.spartykafightleague.com.
