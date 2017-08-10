Virginia Beach Police trying to find suspect wanted for forgery and uttering

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach need your help to find a suspect wanted for forgery.

They’re looking for Carla Denise Corprew, 48.

She’s wanted for two counts of forgery and uttering and one count of obtaining money by false pretenses.

She’s about 5’6″ and weighs around 210 pounds.

According to police, her last known address was on Old Virginia Beach Blvd., but she no longer lives there, so they need help from the community.

If you know where she is, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.

Call: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

Text: VBTIP to 274637 along with your tip

Submit online

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.