Tidewater Community College earns accreditation for another decade

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Tidewater Community College won’t have to worry about accreditation for another decade.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission (SACSCOC) has awarded Tidewater Community College accreditation for another 10 years.

TCC received the letter on July 5 after undergoing a three-year affirmation effort. This process involved SACSCOC representatives reviewing procedures; interviewing faculty, staff and students; and visiting each of the college’s campuses in Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Virginia Beach.

Accreditation allows U.S. colleges to retain the ability to offer federal financial aid and ensure students the possibility of transferring to four-year colleges. More than half of TCC students receive financial aid.

TCC’s accreditation is on a 10-year cycle. As a result, TCC associate degrees and certificates are accredited through 2027. The commission reviews nearly 100 standards before granting accreditation.

To meet reaffirmation requirements, TCC is planning to launch a quality enhancement plan called Progressive Academic and Career Experience (PACE). PACE will also help students choose appropriate academic programs and ensure that they are exposed to career paths before graduation.

TCC was first accredited by SACSCOC in 1971, three years after the school was founded in 1968. It is one of 23 schools that make up the Virginia Community College System.