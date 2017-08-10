× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: A soggy stretch on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Nice today but more rain on the way… A stationary front continues to linger to our south, keeping most of the clouds and rain in North Carolina. We will see another nice mix of sun and clouds today with highs returning to the low 80s. An isolated shower is possible for areas close to the Albemarle Sound but most areas will stay dry today.

The stationary front will lift north and an area of low pressure will build in on Friday. We will see mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with scattered showers and storms. Rain chances will increase for the afternoon and evening hours. As winds shift to the south, temperatures will warm up. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s on Friday and the mid to upper 80s this weekend. Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms will continue this weekend as a cold front moves in and stalls out.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Stray Showers (10%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows near 70. Winds: E/SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Franklin weakens to a tropical storm after making landfall as a hurricane early this morning. Franklin is centered about 105 miles WNW of Veracruz, Mexico and moving west at 15 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Franklin should continue to move across eastern Mexico today.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph with higher gusts. Additional rapid weakening is expected as Franklin moves across eastern Mexico. The cyclone is likely to dissipate late Thursday or early Friday.

4:00 AM CDT Thu Aug 10

Location: 19.9°N 97.6°W

Moving: W at 15 mph

Min pressure: 992 mb

Max sustained: 70 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 10th

1968 F1 Tornado Norfolk

1969 F0 Tornado: Northampton Co

