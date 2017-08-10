Sailor who police say assaulted Uber driver in Virginia Beach faces judge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Navy Sailor is facing a judge Thursday after police say he assaulted his Uber driver in Virginia Beach.

Owen Nee goes before a judge at 8:30 a.m.

Back in July, Virginia Beach Police were called to Laskin Road for a stabbing.

An Uber driver told police one of her passengers assaulted her and she stabbed him as a result.

Police say the assault happened inside the vehicle.

The passenger, 21-year-old Owen Nee, was taken to the hospital with serious stab wounds.

After the investigation was complete, police charged Nee with assault. The driver was not charged, as police say she was defending herself.

The Navy confirms Nee is a Seaman assigned to the USS Whidbey Island at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

