“R” you ready for football? Redskins, Ravens reunite for 2017 preseason opener

BALTIMORE, Md. – The Washington Redskins open their 2017 preseason slate Thursday when the team travels north to face the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on WTKR-TV: Hampton Roads’ home of the Redskins.

News 3 will air a live, 30 minute pregame show from 7:00 to 7:30 featuring live reports from Baltimore, live coverage from Redskins watch parties in Hampton Roads and the market’s only sitdown 1-on-1 interview with Kirk Cousins.

“You welcome a game right about now,” head coach Jay Gruden said this week. “We’re excited about it. A lot of these young guys have been running a lot and working hard, so I want to make sure they have a full tank of gas come Thursday evening at Baltimore. It’ll be a great opportunity for them and hopefully they’re up to the task.”

While the all-time regular season series between the Redskins and Ravens is tied 3-to-3, Washington is just 3-and-6 in nine previous preseason meetings.

Included below are the nine previous preseason games played between the two teams dating back to their first meeting in 2003:

8/23/2003 vs. Baltimore 24-3 W

9/1/2005 at Baltimore 26-20 L

8/31/2006 vs. Baltimore 17-10 L

8/25/2007 vs. Baltimore 13-7 W

8/13/2009 at Baltimore 23-0 L

8/21/2010 vs. Baltimore 23-3 L

8/25/2011 at Baltimore 34-31 L

8/23/2014 at Baltimore 23-17 L

8/29/2015 at Baltimore 31-13 W

Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is expected to see limited action in Thursday’s preseason opener.

“I would like to play as much as possible without the risk of injury,” Cousins told reporters Tuesday. “Just like practice, I want to get as many reps on the practice field as possible. So there is never too many reps. There’s no such thing as ‘I was too ready for the game, I had too much experience,’ but I understand the need to pull a player when the value gained by playing isn’t there and where the risk of injury is much higher. I want to play a lot but I also understand that those games don’t count.”