Norfolk man charged in connection to Maryland drug overdose deaths

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk man was arrested and charged with causing the deaths of six people via the distribution of illicit drugs in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, Tuesday.

Desmond Lamar Sloan, age unknown, was arrested by the United States Marshals Service in Norfolk. He was one of six suspects arrested in connection to the deaths. The indictments for the individuals include: second-degree murder, manslaughter, reckless endangerment and additional distribution and possession charges.

Sloan is currently being held at the Norfolk City Jail and is awaiting extradition to St. Mary’s County.

For a complete list of the suspects arrested in connection to the deaths, visit the official St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office site.