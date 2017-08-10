Newport News resident injured in drive-by shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police department responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Madison Avenue early Thursday morning, police say.

Police department spokesperson says upon arrival, officers located a 32 year old Newport News resident on the front porch of a residence with a single gunshot wound to the lower right abdomen.

The witnesses reported an unknown car drove in front of the residence, and occupants opened fire. The victim and witnesses were unable to provide a vehicle or suspect description, according to release.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital and in stable condition.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call the CRIME LINE at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.