Fight outside nightclub leaves one shot and one stabbed

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A fight outside Alley Nightclub in Newport News on Wednesday night left one person with a stab wound and another with a gunshot wound.

Newport News Police were called by an off-duty officer in reference to a man who had been stabbed in the upper chest area. When police got on scene, witnesses told them a large fight had started outside the nightclub and multiple people were assaulting one man, ultimately stabbing him.

The man was taken to the hospital and is fighting for his life. The man was unable to give a description of his attacker to police.

Another person was shot during the fight, but police said he is expected to be okay.

Hampton Police and Newport News Police share jurisdiction at the Alley. We are staying in contact with both departments as they follow all leads in the case.

If you know anything that can help police, take action and call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK U UP.