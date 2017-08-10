Consumer Reports no longer recommending any Microsoft laptop or tablet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Consumer Reports is no longer recommending any Microsoft laptop or tablet.

In Consumer Reports’ recent reliability surveys for laptops and tablets, among the problems cited, some owners reported their Microsoft devices froze or shut down. Others said they had problems starting them up.

“We survey our subscribers every year about many of the products they own. This year we looked at more than 90,000 responses from subscribers about laptops and tablets that they had bought. We found that those made by Microsoft were significantly less reliable than most other brands,” said Jerry Beilinson, a Consumer Reports Electronics Editor.

In fact, based on the survey data, CR predicts that 25% of Microsoft tablets and laptops will present problems within two years of ownership.

Microsoft says its “... real-world return and support rates for past models differ significantly from Consumer Reports’ breakage predictability.”

Apple laptops and tablets came out on top in Consumer Reports’ reliability surveys.