Baltimore bullies Redskins, 23-3 in preseason opener

BALTIMORE, Md. – It was a start – it just wasn’t a good start.

With several members of the first-team offense held out of the preseason opener, the Redskins muster just eight first downs and three points in a 23-3 defeat at the Ravens.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins played just two series and completed one of his two passes for five yards. He was sacked once.

Washington’s defense allowed Baltimore to gain 267 total yards. The Redskins also committed seven penalties for 91 yards.

Redskins linebacker Trent Murphy was injured late in the first quarter. Diagnosed with a knee sprain, the projected starting linebacker did not return.

The Redskins are back in action next Saturday, at home, against the Packers in a game you can watch on News 3 – Hampton Roads’ home of the Redskins.