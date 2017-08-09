× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Back to sunshine for midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunshine and a chance to dry out… After a soggy start to the week, we will see more sunshine and low rain chances today. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds today, with more clouds to the SE and more sun to the NW. A few showers are possible for areas south of the Albemarle Sound. Highs will reach the low 80s, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

More clouds will build north on Thursday and a few more showers are possible, especially in North Carolina. Highs will return to the low 80s tomorrow. We begin another soggy stretch on Friday as an area of low pressure moves through the region. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms Friday, through the weekend, and into early next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Stray Showers (10%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE/E 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Stray Showers (10%). Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE/E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Franklin is gaining strength in the Bay of Campeche. Franklin is centered about 240 miles ENE of Veracruz, Mexico and moving west at 13 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Franklin is expected to approach the coast of eastern Mexico today, near Veracruz.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected. Franklin is forecast to become a hurricane later today and reach the coast of Mexico as a hurricane tonight or early Thursday. Rapid weakening is expected after landfall.

4:00 AM CDT Wed Aug 9

Location: 20.4°N 92.7°W

Moving: W at 13 mph

Min pressure: 994 mb

Max sustained: 65 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 9th

1962 F2 Tornado Louisa Co

1983 Tornado: Bertie Co

2005 Flash Flood: Southeast VA

