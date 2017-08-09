We go treasure hunting to get ready for the Flotsam and Jetsam Sale on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - The Flotsam & Jetsam Super Summer Sale offers thousands of high-end and distinctive items at bargain prices, including men and women’s clothing, fine dishes and tableware, small appliances, jewelry, antiques, books and more. The 33rd Annual F & J Sale, as it’s known, takes place August 10 - 12 at Cox High School in Virginia Beach. For more information go to wcbay.com/upcoming-events