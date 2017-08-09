Watch a special Redskins pregame show and first preseason game on News 3

Redskins football is finally back Thursday and fans have a one-stop-shop for their football coverage.

News 3 Sports covered Redskins Training Camp from start to finish. The team is now back in town and ready to give even more Redskins coverage.

Their first preseason game will be at 7:30 p.m.

News 3 will air a special pregame show at 7 p.m. leading up to the start of the preseason game.

The Washington Redskins play the Baltimore Ravens in Maryland at the M&T Bank Stadium.

