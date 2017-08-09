Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office in need of books, magazines for inmate library

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in stocking their inmate library.

The sheriff’s office says they’re always in need of donations of paperback books and magazines for the library, especially as books become damaged or worn out.

The Chrysler Museum of Art recently donated approximately 200 art books for the inmates.

Reading materials can be brought to the correctional center at 2501 James Madison Boulevard and dropped off at visitation on the Nimmo Parkway side of the building between 9 a.m. or 9 p.m.

They cannot accept hardcover books or books that contain sexually explicit material, advocate violence or provide technical information that could compromise facility security.

For additional information, call the correctional center librarian at 757-385-8686.