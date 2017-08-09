Two rabid raccoons found in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Two rabid raccoons were located in Portsmouth, according to the Portsmouth Department of Health.

On August 6, animal controlled was called to a home in the Churchland area of the city. Callers told animal control officers that a dog got into a fight with a raccoon and killed the raccoon.

Three days later on August 9, the Portsmouth Department of Public Health found out that the raccoon tested positive for rabies.

The dog is being managed by the Portsmouth Department of Public Health. No humans have been identified as exposed.

On August 5, animal controlled responded to a raccoon that was reportedly acting lethargic on California Avenue. On August 9, the Department of Public Health received results that showed the raccoon tested positive for rabies.

The Department of Public Health would like to remind all citizens to follow these four important rabies prevention guidelines:

Vaccinate your pets.

Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department.

Enjoy wildlife from a distance – don’t feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises.

Do not feed your pets outside, leave trash uncovered, or do anything that may attract wild animals to your property.