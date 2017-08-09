The Gru-Print: Redskins head coach Jay Gruden goes 1-on-1 with Mitch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - It's not every day you hear the head football coach of an NFL franchise admit he's inconsistent. Jay Gruden however, keeps it real about his golf game. "I can do everything okay, nothing great," said Gruden.

The fourth-year head coach spends too much time in the film room to ever get consistent, but he consistently shared some insight with Mitch Brown during a 1-on-1 sit-down at Redskins training camp.

Watch the video above to hear Gruden's thoughts on surviving the average Redskins head coach's life expectancy with the organization, and much more.