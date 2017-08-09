Swimming and wading advisory issued for Lynnhaven Inlet area of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health has issued a swimming and wading advisory for the Lynnhaven Inlet area of Virginia Beach.

The advisory covers the area between Rockbridge Road and Starfish Road.

Recent testing conducted by the Health Department shows that bacteria levels in the water exceed State Water Quality Standards.

Signs will be posted in the area to alert the public of the advisory.

Health officials will continue testing the water until it meets the standards. When the sampling meets the standards, the signs will be removed.