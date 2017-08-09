Swimming advisories issued for five peninsula beaches

YORK Co., Va. – The Peninsula Health District has issued swimming advisories for five beaches.

Anderson Park, King Lincoln Park, Huntington Park, and Hilton beaches in the City of Newport News, as well as Yorktown Beach in York County are under the advisories.

Recreational waters are checked during the summer months for high levels of bacteria.

Indicator organisms like enterococci are monitored and when they are too high a sign is posted at the beach.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the amount of fecal contamination of recreation water. They do not cause illness but research shows when enterococci are present, other disease-causing organisms may be as well.

A sign is up at the beaches with a warning on it. The water will be tested and officials will alert the public when bacteria levels are back to safe standards.