HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We welcome back Tai Gooden of Black Girl Nerds (www.blackgirlnerds.com) to review two of the newest summer flicks - Atomic Blond and Dark Tower. She also looks back on the big hits and misses of the summer movie season.

Heads up from Black Girl Nerds... Make plans now for Universal Fan Con (www.universalfancon.com) April 27-29 at the Baltimore Convention Center.