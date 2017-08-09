Police arrest man accused of robbing people at Hampton church

HAMPTON, Va. – Police have arrested Mikal Malik Brown in connection to several robberies that happened between the dates of May 4 and July 26.

On May 4 around 12:15 p.m., the suspect came up to the victims, an 81-year-old Hampton man and 74-year-old Hampton man, at the Hampton Roads

Baptist Church property in the 300 block of Hampton Roads Avenue. The suspect implied he had a gun and demanded money from the victims. He ran away after taking the victims’ money.

Then, on May 9 around 11:30 a.m., the suspect knocked on the door of a home in the 300 block of Hampton Roads Avenue. When the 60-year-old resident opened the door, the suspect implied he had a gun and demanded money from the victim. The victim slammed the door and the suspect ran away without getting any money from the victim.

On May 26, the suspect approached a 50-year-old woman and an 80-year-woman who were on the Hampton Roads Baptist Church property. Again, the suspect implied he had a gun and demanded money. One of the victims told the suspect that she didn’t have any money, while the other told the suspect she was calling the police. The suspect ran away and didn’t obtain any property from either woman.

On the morning of July 12, the suspect approached a 64-year-old Portsmouth man as he was getting out of his car at a Wendy’s parking lot in the 5100 block of West Mercury Blvd. The suspect told the man he had a gun and demanded property from the victim. After taking the victim’s cash, the suspect ran away.

On the afternoon of July 16, the suspect approached a 56-year-old Newport News man in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in the 4900 block of West Mercury Blvd. The suspect told the man he had a gun and demanded property from the man, who refused the suspect’s demands. The suspect ran away.

During the evening of July 26, the suspect approached a 45-year-old Carrollton man in a Food Lion parking lot in the 100 block of Newmarket Square. The victim was leaving the store and walking towards his car when he was approached by the suspect. The suspect pulled out a gun and demanded property from the victim. The victim ran back into the store and the suspect ran away without getting the victim’s property.

Brown, 19, has been arrested in connection with all of the incidents. He has been charged with three counts of robbery, five counts of attempted robbery, eight counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and one count of wearing a mask in public. He remains in custody of the Hampton City Jail.