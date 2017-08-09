Employee injured in convenience store armed robbery in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – An employee has been injured in an armed robbery at the Neighborhood Market at 52 Afton Pkwy. in Portsmouth Wednesday night.

Emergency crews received the call at approximately 9:29 p.m. and police were dispatched to the scene. The employee is suffering from what appears to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the lower body.

Police are currently investigating the incident.There is no further information on the identity of the victim or a suspect at this time.

