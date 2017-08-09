Here’s when to watch Thursday night’s Big Bang Theory, Kevin Can Wait, Big Brother, and Zoo

This week’s Thursday night prime time lineup is being preempted by the Washington Redskins vs. Baltimore Ravens preseason football game.

Here’s when you can set your DVR to catch this week’s Thursday night episodes of Big Bang Theory, Kevin Can Wait, Big Brother and Zoo:

Big Bang Theory will air on WTKR overnight Friday into Saturday at 2:37 a.m.

Kevin Can Wait will air on WTKR overnight Friday into Saturday at 3:07 a.m.

Big Brother will air on WTKR overnight Thursday into Friday at 2:07 a.m.

Zoo will air on WTKR overnight Saturday into Sunday at 1:35 a.m.

You can always check the schedule for your favorite CBS shows right here on WTKR.com

