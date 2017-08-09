Five displaced in Chesapeake townhouse fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Five people have been displaced after a residential structure fire in the Portlock area of Chesapeake Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 600 block of Harbour North Dr. at 1:09 p.m. and arrived five minutes later. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the townhouse. The fire was brought under control at 1:31 p.m.

There were no injuries and the residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown and is currently under investigation.