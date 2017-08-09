× Chesapeake restaurant looks for city to approve off-track horse betting plan

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Planning Commission holds the future of a local restaurant’s plan to bring back off-track horse betting in its hands.

Buckets Bar and Grill on Battlefield Boulevard told News 3 about the proposal in July giving our cameras a look at the addition to the restaurant that will house horse betting.

Wednesday, the commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the issue. News 3 is told it will either vote to approve, not to approve or continue the issue.

The sports bar has been inspected and licensed by the Virginia Racing Commission and Virginia Equine Alliance.

Currently, there are no facilities in Hampton Roads featuring off-track betting in Hampton Roads. If given approval Buckets would be the third facility in Virginia, along with two other restaurants in Richmond to offer off-track betting.