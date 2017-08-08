× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Another day of clouds and rain

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another cloudy and soggy day… A cold front will push through the region today keeping clouds, showers, and storms in the forecast. Expect overcast skies this morning with widespread rain and a few storms. Watch out for wet roads and localized flooding for your morning commute. We will see mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with scattered showers. Rain will gradually become more scattered and push to the south this afternoon. A storm or heavy downpour is possible but severe weather is not expected. Highs will only reach the upper 70s this afternoon.

The cold front will stall out to our south tomorrow. We will see partly cloudy skies Wednesday and rain should stay south of the Albemarle Sound. Highs will reach the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday, about 5 degrees below normal. We will see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday and rain chances will remain low. Clouds, rain, and storms will return for Friday and the weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Rain/Storms (70%). Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Stray Showers (10%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE/E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Franklin weakens over the Yucatan Peninsula. Franklin is centered about 135 miles ESE of Campeche, Mexico and moving WNW at 14 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Franklin will continue to move across the Yucatan peninsula today and emerge over the Bay of Campeche tonight. Franklin will then move west across the Bay of Campeche on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. Weakening is expected while Franklin moves across the Yucatan peninsula today. Restrengthening is forecast to begin tonight and Wednesday while Franklin moves over the Bay of Campeche.

4:00 AM CDT Tue Aug 8

Location: 19.3°N 88.5°W

Moving: WNW at 14 mph

Min pressure: 998 mb

Max sustained: 50 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 8th

2003 F0 Tornado: Virginia Beach

