HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Crystal Osha was a 30-year-old single mother when she learned she had cancer. With her health deteriorating, doctors raced to find a bone marrow donor to treat her acute myeloid leukemia but none of her relatives were a match.

With time running out, a match was located on a national registry. Her savior? A young soldier clear across the country who’d donated on his 18th birthday. Growing Bolder has the story of what happened next.