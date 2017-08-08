Sentara Norfolk General ranked second best hospital in Virginia, report says

NORFOLK, Va. – Sentara Norfolk General Hospital has been ranked as the second best hospital in Virginia and the number one hospital in Hampton Roads in the U.S. News & World Report‘s annual “Best Hospitals” edition.

It’s also the 17th year the Cardiology and Heart Surgery program have ranked among the nation’s Top 50 heart programs in the report.

According to a Sentara spokesperson, Sentara Heart Hospital is among the top 1% cardiology and heart surgery programs in the nation, performing more than 1,700 open-heart surgeries per year.

“Sentara Heart Hospital drew patients from 39 states and three foreign countries last year,” says Kurt Hofelich, Corporate Vice President and President of Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. “We are proud to garner such a wide attraction but are grateful that we can offer this top program to our local communities in Eastern Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina.”

The Diabetes and Endocrinology program at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital remained in the Top 50 for the second year in a row, coming in at number 43.

“EVMS and Sentara work together to provide many high-level specialized services unique in the region,” adds Hofelich. “We are proud to be EVMS’s primary teaching hospital and to have our collaborative work in Diabetes & Endocrinology recognized by U.S. News & World Report.” EVMS is home to the Strelitz Diabetes Center, a nationally-recognized program combining quality patient care with groundbreaking diabetes research.