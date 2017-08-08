Mega Millions jackpot increases to $350 million for Tuesday drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot has gotten even bigger.

Thanks to strong sales, the estimated jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing has been increased to $350 million, which is $218 million in cash.

If won, it will be the seventh largest prize in the game’s history.

Three jackpots have been awarded this year: David Trapp won a $61 million prize in California; Jack Freney, also in California, won $191 million and Eliberto Cantu won $177 million with a ticket he bought in Arkansas.

The numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8.