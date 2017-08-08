Man sentenced to 12 years for stabbing 2 men during drug deal

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 23-year-old Virginia Beach man was sentenced Monday to serve 12 years in prison for stabbing and robbing two men in December of 2016.

According to court documents, on December 16, 2016, Canaan Gregory Smith texted the victim to set up a meeting to buy marijuana. When Swift arrived at the victim’s apartment, the victim and his friend were there.

All three smoked marijuana and spent some time talking.

When Swift got up to leave, he pulled out a gun and pointed it at the men. Swift asked the victim where he kept his rifle and the victim said he sold it.

Swift them had both men move off the couch and onto their knees. Swift then stabbed both men in the back with a two-pronged knife.

Swift them grabbed the victim’s XBox system and fled the apartment.

Both victims required surgery for their injuries and spent several days in the hospital.

On May 12, Swift pleaded guilty to two counts of Malicious Wounding, Robbery of a Residence with a Gun, and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison, which exceeds the high-end of the Virginia State Sentencing Guidelines recommendation.