YORK COUNTY, Va. – An infant died Sunday after drowning at a community pool in York County.

On August 4, York County emergency crews received a call of a possible drowning at the Langley Air Force Base housing community pool, Landings at Langley. Medics transported a female baby to a local hospital.

Tuesday the public information officer was notified that the baby died Sunday at the hospital. The incident is being classified as a drowning.

There is no further information at this time.